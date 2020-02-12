NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.531-5.531 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.28-1.36 EPS.

NetApp stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 584,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

