NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 4,434,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,235. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

