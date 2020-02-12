NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 584,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,624. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.