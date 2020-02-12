NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 546,851 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 7.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.72% of NetEase worth $281,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $8,502,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in NetEase by 753.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.90. 12,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.26. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $358.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

