Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Netflix worth $446,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NFLX stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.