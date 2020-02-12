Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $17.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $15.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Brian E. Farley bought 19,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at $628,387.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

