New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 19,523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 294.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

