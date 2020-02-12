New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.87.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,323,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.39. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

