New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 132,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of HP worth $75,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 140.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.