New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $72,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $1,458,464.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,891.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

Shares of REGN traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.52. 325,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.