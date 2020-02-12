New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $75,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $134.29 and a one year high of $186.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

