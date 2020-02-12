New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $73.30 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Consolidated Edison worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

