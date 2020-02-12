New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $74.65 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of McKesson worth $74,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $165.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.