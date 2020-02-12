New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,300 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.84% of Sensata Technologies worth $71,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 199,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,448. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

