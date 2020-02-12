New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,922 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Equifax worth $73,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,999,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE EFX opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.