New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,757 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.42% of Manhattan Associates worth $72,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of MANH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 5,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

