New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,289 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $78,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

