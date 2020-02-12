New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,747 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,083 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $72,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

