New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 92,643 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $73,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $12,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

