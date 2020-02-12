New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,652 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.23% of Hexcel worth $76,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 333.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.