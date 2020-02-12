New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 989,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of PACCAR worth $78,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of PCAR opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

