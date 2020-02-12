New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $74,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

