Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

