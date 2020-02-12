Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 2.7% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.26% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $91,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,902. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

