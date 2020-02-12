NEXT (LON:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,717.80 ($88.37).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,972 ($91.71) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,963.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,480.63. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.