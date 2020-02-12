NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. 1,458,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $273.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

