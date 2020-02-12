NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NGM opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

