Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,480,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 92,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

