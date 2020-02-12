Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

