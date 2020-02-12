Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Nike’s ranking:

Shares of Nike stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

