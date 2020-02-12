NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,866. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

