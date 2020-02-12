Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 223,800,000 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NIO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,640,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,516,872. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NIO by 672.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

