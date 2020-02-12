Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,963.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

