Nlight (LASR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Nlight to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,008.00 and a beta of 2.46. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,710. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

