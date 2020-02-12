NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,697,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NMI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 37.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 4,150,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. On average, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.