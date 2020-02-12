NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,347.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,768,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.