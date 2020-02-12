NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $41.00 at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $158,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

