NMI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,251% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,697,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NMI by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NMI by 128.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,919. NMI has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

