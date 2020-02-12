NMI’s (NMIH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NMI has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 28.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 28.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.