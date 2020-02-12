Noble (NE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noble (NYSE:NE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Noble stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Get Noble alerts:

NE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.