NOIA Network Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $46,906.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.05863903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00052864 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003535 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.