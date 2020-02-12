Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.07 ($4.73).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

