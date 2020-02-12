Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 149,779 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 631,979 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

