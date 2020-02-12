Norbord (NYSE:OSB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE OSB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norbord by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

