Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Nordson has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at $5.91-6.14 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $176.97 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.