Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.77 ($43.92).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €37.02 ($43.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.89. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.26 ($57.28).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

