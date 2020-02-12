North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

