North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 327,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 17,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $288.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

