North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

