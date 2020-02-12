Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

ASX NST traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting A$13.73 ($9.74). 5,202,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,000. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.32. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of A$7.85 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$14.06 ($9.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

